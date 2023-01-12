Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.24.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $349.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $491.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

