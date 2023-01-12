Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 203 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pool by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 71.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $342.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $520.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

