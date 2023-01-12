Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,268 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on IP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $37.61 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.