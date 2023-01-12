Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,433,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,619,000 after purchasing an additional 182,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of KIM opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.