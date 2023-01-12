Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 113 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 254,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after buying an additional 136,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 118.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.4 %

FWRD opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

