The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after acquiring an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,388 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $350.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

