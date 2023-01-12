The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

