TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TowneBank Price Performance
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.24 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
