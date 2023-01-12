Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,920 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.22 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $295.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.