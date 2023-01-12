Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.