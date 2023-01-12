Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.