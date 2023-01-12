Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,540,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5,238.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 49.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

