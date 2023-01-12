Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

