Truist Financial Corp Buys 21,478 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.