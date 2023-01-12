Truist Financial Corp Buys 316 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

