Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,675 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

