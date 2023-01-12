Truist Financial Corp Buys 41,802 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

