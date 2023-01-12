Truist Financial Corp Buys 52,263 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

