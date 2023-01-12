Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $763.57 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,636.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $709.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

