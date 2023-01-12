Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $86.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

