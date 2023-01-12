Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

