Truist Financial Corp Has $5.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,207 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXH. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $397,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $661,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $848,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

