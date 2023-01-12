Truist Financial Corp Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.