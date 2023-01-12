Truist Financial Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.47.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

