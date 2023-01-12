Truist Financial Corp Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

