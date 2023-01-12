Truist Financial Corp Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

