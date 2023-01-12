Truist Financial Corp Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 152,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

SNV stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

