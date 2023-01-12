Truist Financial Corp Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

GMED opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.