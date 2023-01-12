Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,450,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

