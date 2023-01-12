Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

