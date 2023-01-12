Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

