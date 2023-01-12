Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 535,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

