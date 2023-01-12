Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,142 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $135.08.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

