Truist Financial Corp Purchases 40,673 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 347.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.