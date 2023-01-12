Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

