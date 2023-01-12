Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,810 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.78 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

