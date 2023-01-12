Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFDI. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $54.68 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
