Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,631 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

