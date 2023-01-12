Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,712 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

