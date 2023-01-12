Truist Financial Corp Sells 274 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,933.20.

BHP opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

