Truist Financial Corp Sells 303 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $170.06 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

