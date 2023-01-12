Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,170 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,212. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $116.88.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

