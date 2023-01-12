Truist Financial Corp Sells 57,164 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

