Truist Financial Corp Sells 70,814 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,814 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

