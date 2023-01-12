Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,514 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American International Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,251,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

