Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

