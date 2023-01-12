Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GDX opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

