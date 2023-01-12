Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,771,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $179.15.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.