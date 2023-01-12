Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trustmark by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.1 %

Trustmark stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

