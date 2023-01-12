TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 167,343 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,993.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

